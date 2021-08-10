Will Franco-Nevada's Q1 positive momentum continue in Q2?
Aug. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+95.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.21M (+72.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Franco-Nevada topped both EPS and revenue estimates in Q1, reporting Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 and revenue of $308.9M (+28.4% Y/Y). The company ended the quarter with a strong financial position (no net debt and $1.2B in available capital as at May 5, 2021). It generated $224.3M in operating cash flow for the quarter.
- FNV had then guided for 25% growth in revenue over 5 years.
- At the beginning of second quarter, Franco-Nevada announced that it had acquired 14.7% of Vale outstanding royalty debentures from the Brazilian Development Bank and the government of Brazil for $538M. The company also bought a 9.9% equity investment in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation for C$93M, at an average price of C$14.72/share.
- Following the deals, Franco-Nevada now forecasts FY 2021 attributable royalty and stream sales of 580K-615K gold equiv. oz. from mining assets, compared to 555K-585K gold equiv. oz. previously, and additional revenue of $115M-$135M from its energy assets.