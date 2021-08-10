Jumia Technologies trades down following 3% user growth, pandemic challenges
Aug. 10, 2021 1:52 PM ET
- Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA -4.3%) shares are down following the company's second quarter earnings call in which it posted EPS of -$0.41, beats by $0.03, and revenue of $40.2M, misses by $3.1M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of -$41.6M was worse than the Q2 2020 mark of -$36.2 and the sequential Q1 2021 mark of -$27.0M as the company increased sales and advertising expenses, along with technology and content costs, to accelerate user growth. There was 3% Y/Y growth in annual active consumers for the quarter.
- The company plans to continue to increase advertising spending in the second half, offsetting some of the loss with more disciplined G&A cost management.
- The National Bank of Egypt recently obtained approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to offer certain services using Jumia's online payment business JumiaPay.
- Executives believe that pandemic challenges in Africa will continue to impact results, but are "encouraged to see early signs of acceleration in multiple areas of the business."
