Is Royal Gold set for strong FQ4?

Aug. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+73.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.67M (+37.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, RGLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.Royal Gold Investor Update
  • In FQ3, the precious metals stream and royalty company reported net income of $54M, or $0.82 per share, on revenue of $142.6M (+5% Y/Y). It generated operating cash flow of $92.2M during the period.
  • For FQ4, RGLD anticipates stream segment sales to range between 60,000 and 65,000 GEOs with quarter-end inventory ranging between 31,000 and 36,000 GEOs.
  • In late June, RGLD signed a precious metals purchase agreement with Ero Gold for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil.
