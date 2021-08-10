Opendoor Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 2:07 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B
- Analyst expects Adjusted Ebitda loss estimate $0.93M; Adjusted net loss estimate $81.9M (3 estimates).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock has dropped 13.0% following Q1 earnings release on May.11.
- YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 34.0% in value.
- Industry news: Real estate sector ETF gain outpaces S&P 500 Trust ETF in 1H.