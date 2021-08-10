Cannabis banking laws 'most outrageous thing I've ever seen' - Curaleaf executive chairman
- Boris Jordan, executive chairman at cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF), called on lawmakers to change banking regulations so that firms in the marijuana business can access the U.S. banking system.
- Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Jordan called federal restrictions on cannabis banking "the most outrageous thing I've ever seen."
- The Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) executive chairman explained that the company has been forced to use "small mom-and-pop" banks for its transactions because regulatory restrictions keep it out of national financial institutions.
- Jordan pushed for lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow companies like his access to the normal banking system.
- He said he supported comprehensive cannabis reform, including federal legalization, but wanted updated banking legislation as a "first step."
- CURLF reached a 52-week high of $18.38 in February before coming off that mark over the next couple of months.
- The stock held in a range until mid-July, when shares slid on news that a proposed marijuana legalization bill had failed to get traction in the U.S. Senate.
- Last week, the stock notched its lowest close since December, finishing at $11.44 on August 4. On Tuesday, CURLF advanced more than 2% in intraday action, rising to $12.18.