Sonos FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 10, 2021 2:20 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (vs. -$0.52 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.2M (+26.4% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda loss estimate of $0.70M
  • Over the last 1 year, SONO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The stock have gained 7.43% following Q1 earnings release on May.12.
  • For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 48.5% in value year to date.
  • The SA Quant rating on SONO is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish
