BHP, union at Escondida mine extend labor talks by a day

Aug. 10, 2021 2:29 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), HG1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Sunrise behind silhouetted stockpile and conveyor belt in a copper mine
tifonimages/iStock via Getty Images

  • BHP (BHP +0.9%) and union leaders at the Escondida mine in Chile have asked government authorities for a one-day extension in a mediation process to continue working toward an agreement, indicating a labor agreement may be near.
  • The union says the breakthrough came after BHP accepted some of its demands.
  • An agreement at the mine that accounts for 5% of the world's total copper production would ease worries over tightening supplies, particularly after workers at a mine owned by JX Nippon walked off the job when their talks with management collapsed.
  • Three-month LME copper (HG1:COM) closed +1.6% to $9,521/ton, as most metals rebounded from yesterday's losses.
  • An earlier wage offer from BHP was rejected last week, and the union told employees to brace for a strike.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.