BHP, union at Escondida mine extend labor talks by a day
Aug. 10, 2021 2:29 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), HG1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP (BHP +0.9%) and union leaders at the Escondida mine in Chile have asked government authorities for a one-day extension in a mediation process to continue working toward an agreement, indicating a labor agreement may be near.
- The union says the breakthrough came after BHP accepted some of its demands.
- An agreement at the mine that accounts for 5% of the world's total copper production would ease worries over tightening supplies, particularly after workers at a mine owned by JX Nippon walked off the job when their talks with management collapsed.
- Three-month LME copper (HG1:COM) closed +1.6% to $9,521/ton, as most metals rebounded from yesterday's losses.
- An earlier wage offer from BHP was rejected last week, and the union told employees to brace for a strike.