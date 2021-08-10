Vital Farms stock jumps after achieving record revenue
Aug. 10, 2021 5:18 PM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL)By: SA News Team
- Vital Farms (VITL +6.5%) achieved its highest quarterly revenue in company history with a mark of $60.3M (+1.7% Y/Y), beats by $2.1M, and posted EPS of $0.09, beats by $0.11.
- "We continue to exceed our original growth targets, both by implementing strategic marketing initiatives that drove household penetration to over 5.5 million households and by building collaborative retail relationships," said CEO Russell Diez-Canseco.
- The company experienced headwinds related to rising grain and freight costs and expects these costs to remain elevated in the back half of the year.
- Vital Farms also spent more on promotional activity and labor to support the increasing sales volume.
- The company reaffirms its guidance for revenue between $246M and $253M, consensus of $251M, and EBITDA between $7M and $9M despite cautiousness from analysts.