Metromile stock drops 22% amid 'unexpected challenges', Cantor downgrade
Aug. 10, 2021 3:42 PM ETMetromile, Inc. (MILE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of the pay-per-mile auto insurer Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) fall 22% after posting Q2 results that beat expectations but "encountered several unexpected challenges" such as greater-than-expected cancellations related to government-mandated COVID-19 payment extensions, CEO Dan Preston said in the earnings call.
- Q2 accident quarter loss ratio was "elevated" in the second-quarter. Frequency per mile has largely been consistent since the onset of the pandemic. Severity increased due to inflation in bodily injury and physical damage claims.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Siegler downgraded the stock to Neutral on the basis that growth may stall as the world reopens and driving returns to trend; lowers price target to $7, implying ~27% upside from Tuesday's opening price.
- Price target is derived from a 10-year discounted cash flow, which assumes a 28% compounded annual growth rate and 2% perpetuity rate.
- The decline in policies reduced demand for per-mile auto insurance as vaccines roll out, while policy cancellations exceeded Metromile's (MILE) estimates in June and July, Siegler said in a note to clients.
- Q2 diluted loss per share of $0.33 beats the consensus estimate of $-0.75 and increased from a loss of $1.37 in Q1 of this year.
- Q2 revenue of $28.1M also surpassed the analyst consensus of $11.6M and rose from just $7.72M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 contribution margin of -4.2% falls from 21.2% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 direct loss ratio of 78.7% increased from 52.4% in Q2 2020.
- "These results are not acceptable to us," Preston said.
- Since the relationship between miles driven and losses may be more elastic than Metromile previously estimated, it will shift more of its premium to be priced per-mile, which may discourage some drivers, Siegler said.
- Metromile (MILE) also delayed its premium run-rate full-year 2021 outlook of $143-176M to be achieved by Q3 2022 vs. previous guidance of Q4 2021.
- Previously, (Aug. 9) Metromile (MILE) EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue.