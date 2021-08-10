Dow Jones powers up after infrastructure bill; Nasdaq, S&P 500 stutter

  • The Dow Jones finishes Tuesday's session higher as its traditional industrial tilt gets a boost from the Senate passing a $1T infrastructure bill.
  • Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (-0.6%) weakened and the S&P 500 managed a 0.1% increase.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, helped by Boeing (+1.5%), Honeywell (+1.6%), and Caterpillar (+2.4%). Financial stalwart Goldman Sachs (+2.1%) also pitched in to the gain.
  • Smaller cap stocks also rise, with the Russell 2000 increasing 0.2%.
  • Bonds declined as well, lifting the 10-year Treasury yield almost 3 basis points to 1.35%.
  • Furthering the industrial narrative, crude oil increases 3.0% to $68.44 per barrel. Indeed, Energy (XLE +1.7%) and Materials (XLB +1.5%) rose the most among the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, while Real Estate (XLRE -1.1%) and Information Technology (XLK -0.7%) fell the most.
  • The U.S. dollar index creeps up 0.1% to 93.07.
  • Earlier, Cathie Wood talks deflationary pressures in her latest webinar from Ark Invest
