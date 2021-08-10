Gazprom needs weeks to fully restore European gas supplies after fire damage

  • Gas pumping via the Yamal-to-Europe gas pipeline is up by at least 20% as Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) resumes work at its Novy Urengoy condensate treatment plant following the recent fire that severely cut production.
  • Gazprom will need weeks to fully restore its natural gas supplies to Europe as a result of the fire, BCS Global Markets says, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The fire damaged a major condensate treatment line with a processing capacity of 120K bbl/day at the plant and "will certainly be out of production for at least a number of months," BCS believes, but adds that Gazprom is "well positioned" to close the supply gas in various ways.
  • BCS calculates the damage implies a loss of ~8B cm in gas production from some of Gazprom's West Siberian fields through the end of this year, Bloomberg reports.
