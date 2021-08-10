Super Micro stock dips after profit forecast misses Wall Street estimates
Aug. 10, 2021 4:27 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are down nearly 1% after hours as the downside September quarter profit forecast offsets fiscal fourth-quarter beats.
- Sales were up 19% year-over-year to $1.07 billion, crossing the $1 billion mark for the first time and coming in ahead of the $1.02 billion that analysts expected. Adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share was three cents above consensus.
- Gross margin dipped from 13.8% in the same quarter last year to 13.6%.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $64 million and capital expenditures were $13 million.
- Super Micro (SMCI) had $232 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30 and $98 million in bank debt.
- For the fiscal first quarter, the company forecasts net sales of $900 million to $980 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.48. Analysts expected $911 million in revenue and $0.55 EPS.
- The outlook for fiscal year 2022 includes $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion in net sales and adjusted EPS of at least $3.
- “We also delivered strong Q4 non-GAAP EPS year-on-year growth of 19% despite elevated operating costs due to the impact of COVID-19. We are shifting a greater portion of our operations and R&D investment to our Taiwan campus, which will result in lower costs. While our Q1 outlook reflects continued pressure from COVID-19 and global shortage headwinds, we are very optimistic about our future. We are committed to accelerating our revenue growth, our products have traction with top-tier customers, we are penetrating key markets, and we are continuing our long history of market share gains,” says Chief Executive Charles Liang
- Super Micro (SMCI) also provided a soft profit forecast last quarter, calling for $0.70 to $0.90 and coming in above the midpoint.