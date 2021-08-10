FuboTV jumps 14% after financials gain triple digits, company boosts revenue outlook
Aug. 10, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has jumped 13.8% postmarket after its Q2 earnings report, where it pulled a beat-and-raise on revenues and posted a better adjusted loss than expected.
- Revenues nearly tripled, to $130.9 million, with broad gains and some sharp growth in advertising helping add to core gains in subscriptions.
- Paid subscribers were up 138% year-over-year to 681,721, with a net new 91,291 adds. And average revenue per user per month jumped 30%, to $71.43. (Advertising ARPU per month rose 62% to $8.70.)
- Content hours streamed was another triple-digit metric gainer, up 148% to 245 million hours.
- Aside from stellar financials, "Engagement also reached record highs as we added exclusive sports streaming rights with CONMEBOL and began beta testing predictive, free-to-play gaming integrated into our streaming platform ahead of our expected launch this fall," says co-founder and CEO David Gandler.
- "Our Fubo Sportsbook with real-money wagering remains on track for a fourth quarter launch as we intend to further combine interactivity with streaming video."
- The company wraps the quarter with $412.1 million in liquidity. Operating cash flow was -$33.6 million, improving by $20.2 million from the first quarter.
- It's boosting full-year revenue guidance to $560 million-$570 million (a 116% jump at the midpoint, and above consensus for $531.2 million), and it now expects year-end subscribers to hit 910,000-920,000 (up 67% at the midpoint).
- Conference call via video webinar to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.