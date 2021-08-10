Oil, energy stocks bounce as infrastructure bill passage stokes risk-on trade
- Energy (XLE +1.8%) finishes as today's top S&P sector, supported by a rebound in oil prices after WTI crude sank to its lowest level since late May yesterday, blamed partly on fears that the global spread of the coronavirus delta variant would hurt energy demand.
- Today's "primary driver has been the overall risk-on theme that stemmed from Senate's passing of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill," Oanda's Edward Moya says.
- September WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed +2.7% to $68.29/bbl, and October Brent (CO1:COM) settled +2.3% to $70.63/bbl.
- ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
- Among today's top gaining oil and gas stocks: APA +6.4%, RIG +4.7%, MRO +4.5%, DVN +3.8%, PAA +3.3%, FTI +3.2%.
- When the July WTI contract managed to close Monday above the July low at $66.41/bbl, it marked that level as a "line in the sand for the oil market," Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report tells MarketWatch.
- "If support holds, which it likely will as long as the news flow regarding COVID does not continue to materially deteriorate, then WTI will remain range-bound between aforementioned support at $66 and resistance from July at $75 a barrel," Essaye says.
- Last week, WTI crude plunged more than 7% in its sharpest weekly decline since October.