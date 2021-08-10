Planet Fitness CEO: Unseasonable growth drove Q2 revenue, fitness boom on the way

Aug. 10, 2021 4:56 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment

Planet Fitness local gym and workout center. Planet Fitness markets itself as a Judgment Free Zone II
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Chris Rondeau said Tuesday that "unseasonable growth" in its membership additions drove revenue expansion in Q2, even though the company's profit came up short of expectations.
  • Looking ahead, Rondeau told CNBC that a "fitness boom" was on the way, as people look to "get off the couch" after putting on weight during the COVID restrictions.
  • Planet Fitness announced a quarterly profit that missed analyst expectations. However, revenue jumped more than 240% to reach $137M, exceeding the projections of market experts.
  • The earnings report was initially met with selling on Tuesday, but PLNT found buyers during intraday trading and eventually finished the session modestly higher.
  • Rondeau reported that its growth during Q2 was double what it saw in last year's COVID-restricted environment. He said this momentum carried over into July, where the customer additions also doubled last year's rate.
  • Adding customers during summer ran counter to the firm's normal seasonality, Rondeau explained.
  • With the recent gains, the company now has 14.8M members, just 500K off its pre-pandemic peak.
  • "We've got a lot of traction. I couldn't be more happy," Rondeau said.
  • Looking ahead, the Planet Fitness (PLNT) CEO predicted a "fitness boom coming down the pike" and said the company was well-positioned to take advantage of interest from workout newbies.
  • Rondeau noted that the company focused on first-time gym members rather than the "fit getting fitter" that provided the target audience for higher-priced gyms.
  • As such, PLNT will benefit from the post-COVID fitness craze, Rondeau projected.
  • PLNT gained 83 cents on Tuesday to close at $75.09. Earlier in the day, the stock got as low as $71.26.
  • Longer-term, PLNT has been trading in a range since May. However, in mid-July, it briefly touched its lowest level since last November.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.