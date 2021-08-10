Planet Fitness CEO: Unseasonable growth drove Q2 revenue, fitness boom on the way
Aug. 10, 2021 4:56 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Chris Rondeau said Tuesday that "unseasonable growth" in its membership additions drove revenue expansion in Q2, even though the company's profit came up short of expectations.
- Looking ahead, Rondeau told CNBC that a "fitness boom" was on the way, as people look to "get off the couch" after putting on weight during the COVID restrictions.
- Planet Fitness announced a quarterly profit that missed analyst expectations. However, revenue jumped more than 240% to reach $137M, exceeding the projections of market experts.
- The earnings report was initially met with selling on Tuesday, but PLNT found buyers during intraday trading and eventually finished the session modestly higher.
- Rondeau reported that its growth during Q2 was double what it saw in last year's COVID-restricted environment. He said this momentum carried over into July, where the customer additions also doubled last year's rate.
- Adding customers during summer ran counter to the firm's normal seasonality, Rondeau explained.
- With the recent gains, the company now has 14.8M members, just 500K off its pre-pandemic peak.
- "We've got a lot of traction. I couldn't be more happy," Rondeau said.
- Looking ahead, the Planet Fitness (PLNT) CEO predicted a "fitness boom coming down the pike" and said the company was well-positioned to take advantage of interest from workout newbies.
- Rondeau noted that the company focused on first-time gym members rather than the "fit getting fitter" that provided the target audience for higher-priced gyms.
- As such, PLNT will benefit from the post-COVID fitness craze, Rondeau projected.
- PLNT gained 83 cents on Tuesday to close at $75.09. Earlier in the day, the stock got as low as $71.26.
- Longer-term, PLNT has been trading in a range since May. However, in mid-July, it briefly touched its lowest level since last November.