Wilbur Ross SPAC is said in talks to take GaN Systems public
Aug. 10, 2021 4:43 PM ETRoss Acquisition Corp II (ROSS), ROSS.UNVTSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wilbur Ross's SPAC Ross Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ROSS) is in talks to take GaN Systems public.
- A deal hasn't been completed yet and terms could change or no deal may happen at all, according to a Bloomberg report.
- GaN works on gallium-nitride technology for products such as semiconductors and transistors.
- Navitas Semiconductor, a competitor to GaN, agreed to a SPAC deal with Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOKB) in May.
- In March, ex-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ SPAC to begin trading after $300M IPO.
- In February, Ross aims to raise up to $345M through SPAC IPO.