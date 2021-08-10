Braemar Hotels & Resorts reports 69.6% prelim portfolio occupancy in July
Aug. 10, 2021 4:45 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) reported prelim portfolio occupancy of 69.6% of July with an average daily rate of ~387 resulting in RevPAR of ~$269 (+197% Y/Y, +14% from July 2019 levels).
- "These results continue to be driven by strong leisure demand at our luxury resort properties as well as a ramp up of the performance of our urban hotels. Total revenues for Bardessono Resort and Spa, Hotel Yountville, and Pier House Resort for August and September are forecasted to be more than 30% higher than the same months during 2019. Looking ahead, we anticipate these trends continuing as our forward bookings remain strong," president & CEO Richard J. Stockton commented.