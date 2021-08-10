Hot Stocks: Infrastructure bill moves NUE, AA, SUM; FSR boosted by analyst; ACI hits new high; SDC tumbles on earnings
- Senate passage of a $1T infrastructure bill gave a boost to steel and construction stocks on Tuesday. Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) all gained ground on the prospects of higher government spending.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) rallied more than 20% on Tuesday, bolstered by a positive analyst note. The advance made the stock one of the standout gainers on the session.
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) was another big gainer on the day. Shares of the grocery chain benefitted from the announcement of a digital expert as its new top finance exec. The double-digit rally allowed the stock to set a new high.
- Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) recorded one of Tuesday's worst performances. Shares plunged on a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- The decline in Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was far less dramatic on Tuesday. Still, the stock finished lower, adding to a post-earnings slump that started last week. The latest retreat has taken shares to a new 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Tuesday saw the long-discussed $1T infrastructure bill clear the U.S. Senate, moving the legislation to the House of Representatives. The measure includes funds for bridges and roads, as well as allocations for building out broadband access.
- While Senate passage was expected, the forward progress of the legislation still sparked gains in steel producers, materials firms and construction companies. The gains came as investors bet that government cash would soon flood into the sectors.
- NUE jumped nearly 10% on the news to set a new 52-week high of $118.93. AA advanced more than 8%, while SUM climbed nearly 6%.
Standout Gainer
- Morgan Stanley had nice things to say about Fisker (FSR), sparking a rally in shares of the electric vehicle startup.
- Analyst Adam Jonas cited "highly attractive risk/reward skew" in recommending the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40 base-case price target and a $90 bull-case price target.
- Last week, FSR released its quarterly results, including a GAAP loss of $0.16 per share. The company also disclosed cash and cash equivalents of $962 million as of the end of the quarter. The firm said it had zero debt.
- FSR jumped nearly 22% on the positive analyst comment. The rally allowed the stock to close at $18.27. This was its highest finish since the first day of July.
- Reaching the $90 bull-case price target would imply a gain of nearly 400% from these levels.
Standout Loser
- SmileDirectClub (SDC) posted a loss for its latest quarter that was 40% wider than analysts had predicted. The online teeth-straightening business also fell short on the revenue front, despite a top-line figure that grew 63% from last year to hit $174M.
- Dragged down by the weak results, SDC tumbled about 24% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $5.08, its lowest level since April 2020.
- Shares are now down about 57% since the beginning of the year.
Notable New High
- A leadership addition gave a boost to shares of Albertsons Cos. (ACI). The company said it has named retired Best Buy exec Sharon McCollam as its new president and CFO.
- She succeeds Bob Dimond, who is retiring. Dimond plans to remain with the company as an adviser until February.
- In late July, the firm recorded better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. This came on revenue that slipped nearly 7% from last year to reach $21.27B. The top-line figure also exceeded expectations.
- ACI gained 17% on Tuesday to close at $29.05. The stock also set a new all-time high of $29.09.
- Tuesday's advance accelerated upward momentum that has driven the stock for the past five weeks. The stock closed at $19.24 on July 6. Since that point, the stock has risen about 51%.
- Shares are up about 75% in the past six months.
Notable New Low
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) continued to fall after last week reporting quarterly results that failed to meet analysts' projections. The company's loss was about 10% wider than experts had predicted.
- Shares dropped last Friday immediately after the earnings announcement, and slide continued into Monday and Tuesday as well.
- The stock slipped another 3% Tuesday to close at $51.48 after touching a new 52-week intraday low of $51.40.
- ARNA has now lost 17% from its pre-earnings finish at $62.10 on Aug. 5. Shares are also down about 32% since the beginning of the year.
