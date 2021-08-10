U.S. crude supply fell 816K barrels last week, API says
Aug. 10, 2021 5:10 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 816K barrels of oil for the week ending August 6.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.11M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 673K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 413K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 600K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- September WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $68.48/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $68.29/bbl.
- USO flat after-hours.