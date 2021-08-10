Stride stock soars as career learning enrollment more than doubles

Aug. 10, 2021 5:15 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: SA News Team
  • Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares soared +6.19% today after the company posted EPS of $0.25, beats by $0.11, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Stride's revenue increased 47.8% Y/Y and enrollment rose 47.5% compared to the prior year's comparable quarter, driven primarily by an enrollment increase of 122% in the Career Learning segment.
  • "We had a record year - by a long shot," said CEO James Rhyu. Stride customers stayed enrolled despite the reopening of schools and a record number said that they planned to stay for the fall.
  • Higher software development costs to support and expand the learning platform led to increased capital expenditures for the year.
  • Read about other stocks that could see major price swings in Seeking Alpha's catalyst watch here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.