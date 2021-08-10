Stride stock soars as career learning enrollment more than doubles
Aug. 10, 2021 5:15 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: SA News Team
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares soared +6.19% today after the company posted EPS of $0.25, beats by $0.11, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Stride's revenue increased 47.8% Y/Y and enrollment rose 47.5% compared to the prior year's comparable quarter, driven primarily by an enrollment increase of 122% in the Career Learning segment.
- "We had a record year - by a long shot," said CEO James Rhyu. Stride customers stayed enrolled despite the reopening of schools and a record number said that they planned to stay for the fall.
- Higher software development costs to support and expand the learning platform led to increased capital expenditures for the year.
