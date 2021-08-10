Kaman wins $43M USAF order for JPFs
Aug. 10, 2021 5:17 PM ETKaman Corporation (KAMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) has received an order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for its Joint Programmable Fuze (JPF) with an expected value of ~$43M.
- The order, executed under Option 16 of Kaman's existing JPF contract with the USAF, will provide JPFs to foreign militaries. Deliveries will begin in 2022.
- Kaman has been providing JPFs to the USAF since 2002. JPFs can be used to program weapon settings in flight and are qualified for use weapons including general purpose and guided bombs on U.S. aircraft such as F-15, F-16, F-22 and F-35.
- Kaman recently reported its Q2 results, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates.