Chesapeake climbs after Q2 beat; initiates shareholder payout plan

Aug. 10, 2021

Fracking Drill Rig at Sunset
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) +1.5% post-market after beating Q2 adjusted earnings expectations, raising full-year guidance and announcing a shareholder payout plan.
  • Chesapeake says it generated $394M of operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $612M of cash on hand.
  • The company raised guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDAX to $1.8B-$1.9B from $1.55B-$1.65B previously, while reducing annual G&A expense guidance by ~$25M, or 15% at the midpoint.
  • Chesapeake raised its full-year production forecast to 415K-435K boe/day from its previous range of 410K-420K boe/day, while maintaining its capital spending outlook at $670M-$740M.
  • Q2 average net production rate totaled 433K boe/day (77% gas, 23% liquids); Chesapeake currently is operating seven rigs across all its business units.
  • The company also unveiled a variable return program to deliver 50% of free cash flow to shareholders on a quarterly basis, payable in next year's Q1.
