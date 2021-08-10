FirstEnergy probes stake sale of transmission business - Bloomberg
Aug. 10, 2021 7:33 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is working with advisers to sell a nearly 20% stake in its transmission business, in a deal it hopes will raise ~$2.5B, Bloomberg reports.
- The utility's transmission operations include more than 24K miles of lines.
- During the company's recent earnings conference call, CFO Jon Taylor raised the possibility of a sale of a minority stake in its distribution or transmission assets to raise funds.
- FirstEnergy recently agreed to pay a $230M criminal penalty in a settlement with federal prosecutors over a corruption case involving an Ohio bailout for nuclear power plants.