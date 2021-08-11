Canadian government should pay to decarbonize oil sands, Cenovus CEO says
Aug. 10, 2021 9:54 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) CEO Alex Pourbaix says Canada's federal government should pay for as much as 70% of a proposed $75B project to decarbonize the country's oil sands.
- "If we're able to solve the puzzle of making Canadian oil significantly lower carbon intensive," the oil would be the "cleanest in the world," but the Trudeau government must pay for most of it, Pourbaix tells the Financial Times.
- The CEO tells FT it will "take tens of billions of dollars over 30 years to decarbonize Canada's oil industry... but at the same time that will protect something in the range of $3T of GDP."
- Among various measures, Pourbaix wants the government to reverse a decision to exclude enhanced oil recovery - which would re-inject captured CO2 to help produce more oil - from a planned investment tax credit designed to accelerate development of a domestic carbon-capture industry, saying enhanced oil recovery could make carbon-capture projects economic "right out of the chute."
- Last month, Cenovus joined four other large Canadian producers in proposing a huge carbon capture, utilization and storage project they said was "the only realistic proposal" to curb pollution.