Most of Asia-Pacific shares gain; Singapore Q2 GDP fell 1.8%

Aug. 11, 2021 12:50 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line
Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan +0.48%.
  • China +0.27%.
  • Hong Kong +0.21%.
  • Australia +0.42%. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 4.4% in August from July's growth of +1.5%.
  • Singapore -0.68%. Q2 GDP fell 1.8% over prior quarter and rose 14.7% Y/Y.
  • The Ministry of Trade and Industry upgrades 2021 GDP growth forecast to 6.0% to 7.0% (previous forecast 4.0% to 6.0%).
  • Investors are watching U.S. price data comes as Federal Reserve officials talk up the prospects of unwinding some of the fiscal stimulus.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 162.82 points to 35,264.67; S&P 500 gained 0.1% to 4,436.75 and Nasdaq slipped 0.5% to 14,788.09.
  • Meanwhile, the Senate passed a $550B infrastructure plan, sending the legislation to the House for a vote.
  • In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $68.16/barrel. Brent shed 12 cents to $70.51/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.07%; S&P 500 -0.09%; Nasdaq -0.01%.
