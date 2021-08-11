Lenovo Group ADR beats on revenue

Aug. 11, 2021 5:19 AM ETLenovo Group Limited (LNVGY), LNVGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lenovo Group ADR (OTCPK:LNVGY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.53.
  • Revenue of $16.93B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
  • The company recently climbed 65 places to be ranked #159 on the Fortune Global 500 list, an all-time high ranking.
  • “Going forward, we will continue to increase R&D investment, aiming to double it over the next three years; we will further improve our operational excellence; and we remain committed to green innovation and corporate citizenship to achieve long-term sustainable profitability increases,” said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.
