Lenovo Group ADR beats on revenue
Aug. 11, 2021
- Lenovo Group ADR (OTCPK:LNVGY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.53.
- Revenue of $16.93B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
- The company recently climbed 65 places to be ranked #159 on the Fortune Global 500 list, an all-time high ranking.
- “Going forward, we will continue to increase R&D investment, aiming to double it over the next three years; we will further improve our operational excellence; and we remain committed to green innovation and corporate citizenship to achieve long-term sustainable profitability increases,” said Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.