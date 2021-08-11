New finance chief at Becton, Dickinson

Aug. 11, 2021

  • Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) reports that Christopher DelOrefice has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Sept. 6, 2021.
  • DelOrefice succeeds Christopher Reidy, 64, who announced his intent to retire from BD last week.
  • Mr. DelOrefice, 50, will join BD from Johnson & Johnson, where he is currently Vice President of Investor Relations.
  • In nearly two decades at J&J, DelOrefice has also held a variety of senior finance leadership roles, including CFO of both the Consumer and Medical Devices segments for North America.
  • Prior to J&J, he held leadership positions in cost accounting, global audit and financial reporting at Astra Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, AET Films and Ametek.
