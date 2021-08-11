Hyzon Motors reports Q2 results
Aug. 11, 2021 6:32 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: SA News Team
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Cash on hand of $517 million, as of August 10, 2021
- 2021 Outlook: Hyzon reaffirms 2021 sales outlook, including 85 vehicles to be shipped worldwide; First vehicle revenues forecast to occur in Q3 2021; The first U.S.-assembled Hyzon trucks expected to commence trials with US customers before the end of 2021.
- "Domestic U.S. production facilities are currently being set up in both Rochester, NY and Chicago, IL; anticipated start-up dates in Q2 2022 and Q4 2021, respectively".
