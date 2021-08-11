Second Sight Medical wins new NIH grant supplement for Orion study

  • Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) has received a grant supplement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for its Orion trial.
  • The study aimed at gathering information on how blind people evaluate the risks and benefits of visual neuroprostheses will be based on patients in the Orion trial.
  • $155,964 of funding is part of the $6.4M NIH grant for an early feasibility clinical trial of a Visual Cortical Prosthesis.
  • The full amount of the grant supplement will be channeled to UCLA to perform the study as a subcontractor, Second Sight Medical (EYES) said.
  • Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System is an implanted cortical stimulation device designed to provide an artificial vision for blind people.
  • Read: Second Sight Medical (EYES) shares surged when the company revealed two-year results of the Orion study in May.
