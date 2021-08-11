FTC is said to investigate Uber's partnership with Gopuff
Aug. 11, 2021
- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is said to be reviewing Uber's (NYSE:UBER) new partnership with Gopuff, which allows individuals to order items from Gopuff through Uber Eats app.
- The antitrust agency is reviewing whether the agreement might hurt competition in online sale and delivery of alcohol and convenience-store goods, according to a The Information report, which cited people familiar.
- The probe, which started at the end of June, comes as the FTC is also reviewing Uber's $1.1B planned acquisition of alcohol-delivery company Drizzly, according to the report. While the two investigations are separate, an FTC team in New York is dealing with both of them.
