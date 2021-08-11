Southwest Airlines falls after warning Q3 profit may be difficult to achieve
Aug. 11, 2021 7:10 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) trades lower after setting guidance below expectations. The carrier sees Q3 revenue being down 15% to 20% from the level of 20219 to $4.51B to $4.79B vs. $4.9B consensus. Load factor is expected to be at 80% to 85 of the 2019 level and capacity is seen being comparable to the 2019 level.
- While Southwest Airlines (LUV) says it was profitable again in July, the company believes the recent negative effects of the pandemic on August and September revenue trends will make it difficult to be profitable for the full quarter. Southwest is continuing to monitor demand and booking trends to adjust capacity as needed.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) are down 1.76% premarket to $50.10.
- Seeking Alpha author Adam Levine-Weinberg warns on unit cost pressures for LUV.