Energizer enters into $75 million share repurchase program

Aug. 11, 2021 7:16 AM ETENRBy: SA News Team2 Comments
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) enters an agreement to repurchase $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase program with JPMorgan Chase, National Association.
  • Per terms, Energizer will make an initial payment of $75 million to JPM and receive an initial delivery of ~1.5 million shares. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices.
  • The final settlement of the ASR program is expected to be completed before the end of the calendar year 2021.
  • The ASR program is a part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization, which its Board approved in November 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.