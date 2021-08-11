Energizer enters into $75 million share repurchase program
Aug. 11, 2021 7:16 AM ETENRBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) enters an agreement to repurchase $75 million of its common stock in an accelerated share repurchase program with JPMorgan Chase, National Association.
- Per terms, Energizer will make an initial payment of $75 million to JPM and receive an initial delivery of ~1.5 million shares. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices.
- The final settlement of the ASR program is expected to be completed before the end of the calendar year 2021.
- The ASR program is a part of its existing 7.5 million share repurchase authorization, which its Board approved in November 2020.