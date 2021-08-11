ThredUp rallies after earnings reinforce growth story
Aug. 11, 2021 7:46 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham stays positive on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) after watching the online retailer beat the mid-point of its sales and EBITDA guide by 13% and 26% on average for the last two quarters with supply arriving ahead of plan. The firm thinks that scale is driving profitability and notes the company is realizing greater pricing power.
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on TDUP after the earnings update and sees a more attractive entry point for investors. "While TDUP is uniquely delivering on sales and profitability, its shares lost 2x on EV/Sales in the last month," notes analyst Anna Andreeva.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets (Overweight, $32 price target) also is constructive on TDUP following the earnings report. "TDUP is continuing to show investors that its underlying business is on healthy footing as it builds scale and infrastructure," updates the firm.
- Shares of ThredUp (TDUP) are up 7.28% premarket to $22.99 after the double earnings beat.