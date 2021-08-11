ChargePoint acquires ViriCiti to help accelerate fleet electrification
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) strikes a deal to acquire ViriCiti for €75 million in cash. The deal price is subject to adjustments.
- ViriCiti is described as a leading provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets. As part of the deal, the ViriCiti team, customer accounts and technology will become part of ChargePoint’s (CHPT) operations.
- The company says ViriCiti will enhance the CHPT fleet solution portfolio of hardware, software and services by integrating information sources to optimize electric fleet operations, including battery management, charging station monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance and vehicle operations data.
- CEO update on the deal: "Adding ViriCiti’s vehicle management capabilities to our fleet portfolio allows ChargePoint to deliver more functionality to eBus and commercial fleet operators, while remaining open to integration with existing telematics systems. The combined solution underscores the importance of software to EV charging and will ensure operational readiness at low cost as fleets of all types across North America and Europe continue to electrify."
