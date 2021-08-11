BioCryst recovers amid social media buzz after canceled stock offering
Aug. 11, 2021 8:14 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) has recovered from a brief decline to rise ~8.5% in early trading after the company pulled its previously-announced underwritten public offering of $200M of shares.
- BioCryst (BCRX) cited the strong financial position, the rising revenue from ORLADEYO, and not-so-favorable current market conditions as reasons for its decision.
- The mentions on the company have picked up on social media platforms such as StockTwits, WallStreetBets, and Twitter.
- The clinical-stage biotech company has more than 10% of its float on loan, down from 18% in January. However, the stock has more than doubled in value in the year so far as the graph illustrates.
- Yet Seeking Alpha contributor Small Pharma Analyst thinks that stock price will be powered by positive news on ORLADEYO which, according to the author, will “continue to be positive through 2021.”