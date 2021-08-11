BHP, union reach tentative wage deal at world's biggest copper mine
Aug. 11, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP and the union at its Escondida copper mine say they reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, easing fears of a strike; the agreement still must be ratified by union members.
- London copper prices (HG1:COM) tick lower, recently -0.5% to $9,472/metric ton after gaining 1.6% in the previous session.
- "It's a mixed bag for copper with the infrastructure bill in the U.S. creating a bit of excitement, but at the same time it looks like supply disruption risk in Chile is fading," Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen tells Reuters.
- "The market has run out of fuel to keep the rally going, but at the same time the market still believes in the long-term upside potential so that's keeping selling interest muted," Hansen says.
- Copper prices are up 22% YTD but have pulled back from a record high $10,747.50/ton in May.