BHP, union reach tentative wage deal at world's biggest copper mine

Aug. 11, 2021 8:24 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), HG1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Native Copper -on black background
ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

  • BHP and the union at its Escondida copper mine say they reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, easing fears of a strike; the agreement still must be ratified by union members.
  • London copper prices (HG1:COM) tick lower, recently -0.5% to $9,472/metric ton after gaining 1.6% in the previous session.
  • "It's a mixed bag for copper with the infrastructure bill in the U.S. creating a bit of excitement, but at the same time it looks like supply disruption risk in Chile is fading," Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen tells Reuters.
  • "The market has run out of fuel to keep the rally going, but at the same time the market still believes in the long-term upside potential so that's keeping selling interest muted," Hansen says.
  • Copper prices are up 22% YTD but have pulled back from a record high $10,747.50/ton in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.