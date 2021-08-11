FDA grants clearance to Acutus Medical's AcQMap suite of software upgrades
Aug. 11, 2021 8:33 AM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)By: SA News Team
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announces its suite of software upgrades for the company's AcQMap 3D imaging and mapping system has received FDA clearance and been awarded CE Mark.
- The suite of software upgrades, known collectively as AcQMap 8, introduces advanced new mapping algorithms into Acutus’ AcQMap.
- The algorithms – including AcQTrack and the SlowZone Locator (Composite Maps) – are designed to quickly highlight regions of interest during the mapping and ablation of complex atrial arrhythmias, the treatment of which has been shown to significantly improve patient outcomes.
- Acutus will commence the rollout of AcQMap 8 immediately, update its current installed base of consoles and integrate AcQMap 8 into all new installations, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.