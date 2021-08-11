Foot Locker attracts catalyst call nod from Deutsche Bank

Aug. 11, 2021 8:31 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Foot Locker To Acquire 2 Footwear Retailers For $1.1 Billion
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Deutsche Bank adds Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to its Short-Term Catalyst Buy idea list on what it sees as a favorable setup.
  • The firm thinks a strong quarter from the retailer could see FL shares rally after the recent stretch of underperformance.
  • Foot Locker (FL) is said to be executing well in a volatile backdrop. Deutsche Bank forecasts a 3.0% comp for FQ2 vs. 0% consensus. Earnings are expected out on August 20 (see consensus estimates).
  • Shares of FL are up 0.67% premarket to $57.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.90 to $66.71.
  • Last week, Foot Locker (FL) fired off two notable M&A moves.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.