Foot Locker attracts catalyst call nod from Deutsche Bank
Aug. 11, 2021 8:31 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank adds Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to its Short-Term Catalyst Buy idea list on what it sees as a favorable setup.
- The firm thinks a strong quarter from the retailer could see FL shares rally after the recent stretch of underperformance.
- Foot Locker (FL) is said to be executing well in a volatile backdrop. Deutsche Bank forecasts a 3.0% comp for FQ2 vs. 0% consensus. Earnings are expected out on August 20 (see consensus estimates).
- Shares of FL are up 0.67% premarket to $57.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.90 to $66.71.
- Last week, Foot Locker (FL) fired off two notable M&A moves.