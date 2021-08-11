1stDibs launches the NFT platform
Aug. 11, 2021 8:35 AM ETDIBSBy: SA News Team
- 1stDibs (NASDAQ:DIBS) has launched an NFT platform, reacting to the rapidly growing market for digital artwork.
- The NFT platform is based on an auction model, which expands on 1stDibs’ core e-commerce site.
- David Rosenblatt, CEO: “In the last five years, we’ve evolved 1stDibs from a listings site to a true e-commerce platform, also expanding inventory categories beyond antiques to include contemporary design, jewelry, accessories and, most recently, art. As a technology leader, the introduction of NFTs to our offering is a natural alignment for us, and the auction-style platform we’ve revealed today reflects our investment in the NFT movement and the future of the art market.”
- Shares +3% premarket.