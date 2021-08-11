1stDibs launches the NFT platform

Aug. 11, 2021 8:35 AM ETDIBSBy: SA News Team
  • 1stDibs (NASDAQ:DIBS) has launched an NFT platform, reacting to the rapidly growing market for digital artwork.
  • The NFT platform is based on an auction model, which expands on 1stDibs’ core e-commerce site.
  • David Rosenblatt, CEO: “In the last five years, we’ve evolved 1stDibs from a listings site to a true e-commerce platform, also expanding inventory categories beyond antiques to include contemporary design, jewelry, accessories and, most recently, art. As a technology leader, the introduction of NFTs to our offering is a natural alignment for us, and the auction-style platform we’ve revealed today reflects our investment in the NFT movement and the future of the art market.”
  • Shares +3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.