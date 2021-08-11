Vinci Partners Impact and Return Strategy invests in Transpotech
Aug. 11, 2021 9:00 AM ETVINPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) announces that “Vinci Impacto e Retorno IV”, or “VIR IV”, the Impact family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Private Equity strategy, closed an acquisition equivalent to a 40.9% stake in Transpotech, a Brazilian company operating in the B2B services sector.
- Transpotech focuses on renting, selling, and performing maintenance of mostly electric forklifts, which represent over 70% of Transpotech’s fleet.
- This transaction marks VIR IV’s third investment, resulting in 20.4% gross allocation of the Fund’s R$1B in total capital commitments.