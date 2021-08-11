T. Rowe Price preliminary AUM grows to $1.64T in July
Aug. 11, 2021
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.64T as of July 31, 2021 rises from $1.62T in the prior month.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were $0.3B.
- U.S. mutual fund equity assets saw the largest M/M increase, rising by $6B to $557B in July.
- U.S. mutual fund equity and blended assets of $726B in July increased from $719B in June.
- Target date retirement products of $381B rose from $379B in the prior month.
