Loop initiates Buy rating for Joann, Inc.
Aug. 11, 2021 9:17 AM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)By: SA News Team
- Loop Capital initiates coverage on Joann Inc. (JOAN +1.8%) today with a Buy rating and a price target of $20, representing an approximately 33% gain from its current price.
- "We don't think there's another sizeable crafting store that holds a candle to Joann's sewing assortment," writes Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine.
- Joann achieved net record net revenue in 2020 driven by sewers making personalized COVID-19 masks and will face tough comps for FY2021.
- Loop Capital projects that the company will reach $2.6B in revenue for 2021, and will improve its operating leverage and gross margin will reach 52.9% from 49.5% in the prior fiscal year.
- Joann stock is up +21.9% since its IPO in March and the average Wall Street price target is $19.57.
