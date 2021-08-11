Xperi gains 1% as TiVo renews licenses with Panasonic
Aug. 11, 2021 9:18 AM ETXperi Holding Corporation (XPER)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is up 1% premarket after its TiVo unit announced renewing its product and patent license deals with Panasonic.
- Panasonic has a multi-year extension in the Japan market for products including G-Guide, G-Guide HTML and G-Guide xD.
- It commits Panasonic to deploy newly released OTT-Link functionality, allowing for deep links to content from within G-Guide.
- “Panasonic’s commitment to roll out the new OTT-Link functionality in G-Guide will enable them to provide their consumers in Japan with continued access to the most advanced functions of G-Guide, Japan’s leading content discovery solution to find, watch and enjoy video content across broadcast and OTT television," says Xperi Chief Revenue Officer Matt Milne.