Beam Global delivers EV ARC EV charging system to Lancaster city
Aug. 11, 2021 9:21 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The City of Lancaster in California has ordered an EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system from Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).
- The system will be be deployed at the Lancaster Baptist Church for public use and was funded in part by grants from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services ((Cal OES)).
- The EV ARC system produces and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages.
- Lancaster’s EV ARC unit is equipped with a ChargePoint Dual Port charger.
- BEEM up 0.96% pre-market