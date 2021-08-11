Jones Lang Lasalle ramps up tech focus with Skyline AI acquisition
Aug. 11, 2021 9:21 AM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) agrees to acquire artificial intelligence firm Skyline AI as it seeks to provide its clients with tools to predict property values, identify new investment opportunities, and to power decisions such as raising rent, renovating, or selling.
- "It’ll give our real estate clients deeper and faster insights," JLL Technologies Co-Chief Executive Yishai Lerner told the Wall Street Journal.
- Terms of the deal, which could close in days, weren't disclosed.
- Skyline AI was founded in 2017; JLL's global venture fund JLL Spark has been an investor in the firm since 2018.
- Skyline AI’s platform uses proprietary models to process data from more than 300 data sources and tracking 10,000 attributes such as owner information, property characteristics, demographics, historical transactions and debt for 400,000 multifamily properties across the U.S.
- JLL created its tech division in 2019.