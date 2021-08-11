New Fortress Energy signs gas supply deal for Unigel Brazil fertilizer plants
Aug. 11, 2021 9:24 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) says it signed agreements to supply natural gas to Unigel Participações fertilizer plants in the Brazilian states of Bahia and Sergipe.
- In total, New Fortress expects to supply Unigel with up to 41T btu/year of natural gas, equivalent to ~1.4M gal/day of liquefied natural gas, for a five-year term beginning in Q1 2022.
- Unigel's fertilizer plants are capable of producing more than 3K tons/day of urea in total.
- New Fortress Energy "presents investors with a vehicle to capitalize on global natural gas demand tailwinds and a low-cost clean hydrogen future," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.