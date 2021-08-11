New Fortress Energy signs gas supply deal for Unigel Brazil fertilizer plants

Aug. 11, 2021 9:24 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) says it signed agreements to supply natural gas to Unigel Participações fertilizer plants in the Brazilian states of Bahia and Sergipe.
  • In total, New Fortress expects to supply Unigel with up to 41T btu/year of natural gas, equivalent to ~1.4M gal/day of liquefied natural gas, for a five-year term beginning in Q1 2022.
  • Unigel's fertilizer plants are capable of producing more than 3K tons/day of urea in total.
  • New Fortress Energy "presents investors with a vehicle to capitalize on global natural gas demand tailwinds and a low-cost clean hydrogen future," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.