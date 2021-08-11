Citi cuts ADP to Neutral on lower risk/reward upside
Aug. 11, 2021 9:26 AM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is 0.3% lower after a downgrade to Neutral at Citi, citing risk/reward as a reason.
- The company's "results, execution and outlook" remain strong in a robust employment recovery, and there's limited downside risk in coming quarters, Citi says.
- But now that it's trading near cycle-high multiples both absolutely and relatively, the stock is pricing in the bulk of the upside, it says.
- "In previous recovery cycles, ADP has extended its period of outperformance corresponding with policy rate normalization (client interest ~14% of pre-tax income)," Citi says. But "Given current implieds (~0.95, 25bps hikes through early 2023), we think it’s too early to fully factor this benefit and await a better risk/reward entry to be more constructive."
- It's revised its price target to $220, trimming implied upside to 1.5%.