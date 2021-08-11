Citi cuts ADP to Neutral on lower risk/reward upside

Aug. 11, 2021 9:26 AM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is 0.3% lower after a downgrade to Neutral at Citi, citing risk/reward as a reason.
  • The company's "results, execution and outlook" remain strong in a robust employment recovery, and there's limited downside risk in coming quarters, Citi says.
  • But now that it's trading near cycle-high multiples both absolutely and relatively, the stock is pricing in the bulk of the upside, it says.
  • "In previous recovery cycles, ADP has extended its period of outperformance corresponding with policy rate normalization (client interest ~14% of pre-tax income)," Citi says. But "Given current implieds (~0.95, 25bps hikes through early 2023), we think it’s too early to fully factor this benefit and await a better risk/reward entry to be more constructive."
  • It's revised its price target to $220, trimming implied upside to 1.5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.