Branded Legacy gets new distribution partner
Aug. 11, 2021 9:28 AM ETBLEGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, teams up with Gainesville’s Sacred Leaf Shops in a distribution partnership to grow the Spikes CBDX brand in Gainesville, FL and its surrounding areas.
- Sacred Leaf is working to be a Spikes CBDX hub in Gainesville for other CBD outlets in the area.
- “Working with Sacred Leaf Shops has been exciting as the opportunities are growing. There are big plans happening behind the scenes to make Spikes CBDX known in Gainesville where Brandon Spikes left quite the legacy,” says Matthew Nichols, VP.