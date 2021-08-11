Branded Legacy gets new distribution partner

Aug. 11, 2021 9:28 AM ETBLEGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, teams up with Gainesville’s Sacred Leaf Shops in a distribution partnership to grow the Spikes CBDX brand in Gainesville, FL and its surrounding areas.
  • Sacred Leaf is working to be a Spikes CBDX hub in Gainesville for other CBD outlets in the area.
  • “Working with Sacred Leaf Shops has been exciting as the opportunities are growing. There are big plans happening behind the scenes to make Spikes CBDX known in Gainesville where Brandon Spikes left quite the legacy,” says Matthew Nichols, VP.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.