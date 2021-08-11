Hoth Therapeutics' jumps 9% after mRNA 'Frameshifting' therapy reduces size, spread of cancer cells

Aug. 11, 2021 9:29 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) perks up 8.7% premarket after recent findings from North Carolina State University suggest that the company's new treatment for mast cell cancers, known as HT-KIT, reduces the number of mast cells by "mutating" the mRNA before it can deliver instructions for manufacturing the gene responsible for cell proliferation.
  • "We are altering the message that makes the protein – flipping an 'on' switch to 'off,'" says Glenn Cruse, assistant professor of immunology at North Carolina State University and a Scientific Advisor to Hoth. "If you get mRNA to produce a protein that is mutated and severely truncated, your cell will recognize that and degrade the message so that the protein isn't produced."
  • The researchers used their frameshifted c-KIT mRNA approach on mast cell leukemia cells in vitro and found that KIT protein expression, signaling and function were reduced.
  • The cancer cells stopped proliferating and began dying within hours.
  • In a mouse model, tumor growth and infiltration of other organs were reduced, and tumor cell death increased when the frameshifted c-KIT mRNA was induced.
  • "The other advantage to our technique is that it solves the problem of degradation evasion," Cruse says.
  • The research appears in Molecular Therapy and is supported by the National Institutes of Health.
  • Also, an article written by NC State says that, in a mouse model, frameshifting directed at the c-KIT gene reduced mast cell tumor size and prevented infiltration into other organs.
  • Earlier this year in April, Hoth announced that its novel HT-KIT exhibited highly positive results in humanized mast cell neoplasm models for mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma.
