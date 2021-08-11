Allegiant Travel reports load factor of 81.3% in July
Aug. 11, 2021 9:31 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reports total system passengers +6.1% to 1.86M vs. July 2019 and rose 107.2% Y/Y.
- Scheduled service revenue passenger miles +7.3% to 1.59M vs. July 2019 and +107% Y/Y.
- Scheduled load factor increased 30,600 bps Y/Y to 81.3%.
- Total system capacity increased 29.2% Y/Y to 1.98B available seat miles during the month.
- Departures grew 29.1% for the month.
- The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $2.19 for the month.
