Allegiant Travel reports load factor of 81.3% in July

Aug. 11, 2021 9:31 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reports total system passengers +6.1% to 1.86M vs. July 2019 and rose 107.2% Y/Y.
  • Scheduled service revenue passenger miles +7.3% to 1.59M vs. July 2019 and +107% Y/Y.
  • Scheduled load factor increased 30,600 bps Y/Y to 81.3%.
  • Total system capacity increased 29.2% Y/Y to 1.98B available seat miles during the month.
  • Departures grew 29.1% for the month.
  • The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $2.19 for the month.
